    National Guard Bureau Leaders Hold Briefing

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson and Senior Enlisted
    Advisor to the Chief of the NGB Tony L. Whitehead brief the news media on their vision for 2024.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 14:21
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 912435
    Filename: DOD_110118054
    Length: 00:37:46
    Location: DC, US

