Five U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, provide refueling support to B-1 Lancers from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., in support of the airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 12:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912430
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-PH996-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110117908
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 100 ARW supports Airstrikes B-Roll, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT