    100 ARW supports Airstrikes B-Roll

    UNITED KINGDOM

    02.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Five U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, provide refueling support to B-1 Lancers from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., in support of the airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 12:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912430
    VIRIN: 240202-F-PH996-2001
    Filename: DOD_110117908
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: GB

    This work, 100 ARW supports Airstrikes B-Roll, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    USCENTCOM
    Airstrikes
    EUCOM

