100 ARW supports Airstrikes B-Roll

Five U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, provide refueling support to B-1 Lancers from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., in support of the airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)