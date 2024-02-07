Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAC Talks EP11: Combined Arms Breach Part I: Introduction and Doctrinal Foundations

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).

    In this two-part episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, increase your knowledge and learn how to synchronize efforts to effectively execute a combined arms breach here at the National Training Center.

    In Part I: Introduction and Doctrinal Foundations, Capt. Olivia Schretzman, Sidewinder team Observer Coach Trainer and Capt. John Bolen, Panther team Operations Group Observer, Coach Trainer provide doctrinal knowledge to help build a foundation to future leaders in Large Scale combat Operation (LSCO), an outline the breaching area, the breaching tenets, the reverse breach planning process, and considerations within the Military Decision-Making Process (MDMP).

    References:
    FM 3-0, Operations (October 2022)
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36290-FM_3-0-000-WEB-2.pdf

    FM 3-34, Engineer Operations (December 2020):
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31353-FM_3-34-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ADP 3-90: Offensive and Defense (July 2019):
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34828-ADP_3-90-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ADP 6-22: Army Leadership and the Profession (July 2019)
    https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN18529-ADP_6-22-000-WEB-1.pdf

    ATP 3.90.4: Combined Arms Mobility (June 2022) - CAC Required
    https://www.bing.com/search?q=ATP+3.90.4-&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=0&pq=atp+3.90.4-&sc=3-11&sk=&cvid=8F463578C6F04F83A69D334E982855A3&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl= (army.mil)

    Milsuite
    Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)

    To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcasts

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 12:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 912425
    VIRIN: 240207-A-WS004-9361
    Filename: DOD_110117801
    Length: 00:09:16
    Location: CA, US

    Breach
    Combined Arms
    Best Practices
    Army Readiness
    LessonsLearned
    LeadTrainWin

