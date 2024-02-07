TAC Talks EP11: Combined Arms Breach Part I: Introduction and Doctrinal Foundations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).



In this two-part episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, increase your knowledge and learn how to synchronize efforts to effectively execute a combined arms breach here at the National Training Center.



In Part I: Introduction and Doctrinal Foundations, Capt. Olivia Schretzman, Sidewinder team Observer Coach Trainer and Capt. John Bolen, Panther team Operations Group Observer, Coach Trainer provide doctrinal knowledge to help build a foundation to future leaders in Large Scale combat Operation (LSCO), an outline the breaching area, the breaching tenets, the reverse breach planning process, and considerations within the Military Decision-Making Process (MDMP).



References:

FM 3-0, Operations (October 2022)

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36290-FM_3-0-000-WEB-2.pdf



FM 3-34, Engineer Operations (December 2020):

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31353-FM_3-34-000-WEB-1.pdf



ADP 3-90: Offensive and Defense (July 2019):

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34828-ADP_3-90-000-WEB-1.pdf



ADP 6-22: Army Leadership and the Profession (July 2019)

https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN18529-ADP_6-22-000-WEB-1.pdf



ATP 3.90.4: Combined Arms Mobility (June 2022) - CAC Required

https://www.bing.com/search?q=ATP+3.90.4-&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=0&pq=atp+3.90.4-&sc=3-11&sk=&cvid=8F463578C6F04F83A69D334E982855A3&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl= (army.mil)



Milsuite

Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)



