TAC Talks EP11: Combined Arms Breach Part I: Introduction and Doctrinal Foundations

Operations Group TAC Talks is a video series discussing best practices from the experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer, Coach/Trainers (OCTs) at the National Training Center/Fort Irwin (NTC).
In this two-part episode of Operations Group TAC Talks, increase your knowledge and learn how to synchronize efforts to effectively execute a combined arms breach here at the National Training Center.
In Part I: Introduction and Doctrinal Foundations, Capt. Olivia Schretzman, Sidewinder team Observer Coach Trainer and Capt. John Bolen, Panther team Operations Group Observer, Coach Trainer provide doctrinal knowledge to help build a foundation to future leaders in Large Scale combat Operation (LSCO), an outline the breaching area, the breaching tenets, the reverse breach planning process, and considerations within the Military Decision-Making Process (MDMP).
References:
FM 3-0, Operations (October 2022)
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN36290-FM_3-0-000-WEB-2.pdf
FM 3-34, Engineer Operations (December 2020):
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN31353-FM_3-34-000-WEB-1.pdf
ADP 3-90: Offensive and Defense (July 2019):
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN34828-ADP_3-90-000-WEB-1.pdf
ADP 6-22: Army Leadership and the Profession (July 2019)
https://armypubs.army.mil/epubs/DR_pubs/DR_a/ARN18529-ADP_6-22-000-WEB-1.pdf
ATP 3.90.4: Combined Arms Mobility (June 2022) - CAC Required
https://www.bing.com/search?q=ATP+3.90.4-&qs=n&form=QBRE&sp=-1&lq=0&pq=atp+3.90.4-&sc=3-11&sk=&cvid=8F463578C6F04F83A69D334E982855A3&ghsh=0&ghacc=0&ghpl= (army.mil)
Milsuite
Group: NTC Operations Group |milBook Home (milsuite.mil)
To hear more from the Operations Group Observer, Coach / Trainers at the NTC subscribe to our podcast, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Amazon and more.
Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet on Apple Podcasts
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 12:59
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|912425
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-WS004-9361
|Filename:
|DOD_110117801
|Length:
|00:09:16
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TAC Talks EP11: Combined Arms Breach Part I: Introduction and Doctrinal Foundations, by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT