    2024 Black History Month Mentoring Panel

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Materiel Command

    The Air Force Materiel Command launched its 2024 Cross-Cultural Mentoring Series with the first event of the year on Feb. 6, 2 - 3 p.m. ET, as part of Black History Month celebrations.

    The event was hosted by the Black Employment Strategic Team, one of AFMC’s Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Groups.

    The 2024 theme for these panels is “Mentoring a Globally Diverse Workforce,” with the goal to foster an inclusive culture where all individuals are comfortable in conversations related to mentoring and demographic diversity.

    This was the first in a series of cross-cultural mentoring panels scheduled to occur throughout 2024. The events are hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and will focus on issues related to the groups celebrated during the special observance period. Additional mentoring panels will also focus on the AFMC civilian, officer and enlisted corps.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 12:30
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 912424
    VIRIN: 240208-F-ZX999-1001
    Filename: DOD_110117767
    Length: 01:05:45
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US

    AFMC
    AFMCMentor
    AFMC Mentoring

