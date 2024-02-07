2024 Black History Month Mentoring Panel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Materiel Command launched its 2024 Cross-Cultural Mentoring Series with the first event of the year on Feb. 6, 2 - 3 p.m. ET, as part of Black History Month celebrations.



The event was hosted by the Black Employment Strategic Team, one of AFMC’s Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Groups.



The 2024 theme for these panels is “Mentoring a Globally Diverse Workforce,” with the goal to foster an inclusive culture where all individuals are comfortable in conversations related to mentoring and demographic diversity.



This was the first in a series of cross-cultural mentoring panels scheduled to occur throughout 2024. The events are hosted by the AFMC Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group champions and will focus on issues related to the groups celebrated during the special observance period. Additional mentoring panels will also focus on the AFMC civilian, officer and enlisted corps.