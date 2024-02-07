Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IPR Press Conference Display Seized Super Bowl Merchandise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) displays a small portion of seized counterfeit Super Bowl merchandise to showcase for an Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Press Conference in Las Vegas, NV.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912419
    VIRIN: 240207-H-VJ018-1001
    Filename: DOD_110117685
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IPR Press Conference Display Seized Super Bowl Merchandise, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Super Bowl
    IPR
    counterfeit
    CBP
    cbpsblviii

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT