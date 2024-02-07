Oregon Air Guard conducts rescue training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 142nd Medical Group conducted off site austere conditions training Feb. 3 at the Wildwood Recreation Site in Welches, Oregon. The 142nd Medical Group Detachment 1, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) and members of the 142nd Guard Medical Unit accomplished this training to meet Ready Airmen Training, Agile Combat Employment, and Medic-X requirements. Medic-X requirements are set to ensure all medical personnel are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for a dynamic future battlefield where resources may be limited. Throughout the day, Airmen learned how to treat and care for patients with hypothermia, as well as rope rescue skills that will help them bring patients to places where they can get more definitive care. The group partnered with Portland Mountain Rescue, which loaned them tools and personnel to help with the training. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank, edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)