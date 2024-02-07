Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Air Guard conducts rescue training

    OR, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Oregon Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 142nd Medical Group conducted off site austere conditions training Feb. 3 at the Wildwood Recreation Site in Welches, Oregon. The 142nd Medical Group Detachment 1, Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear and Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) and members of the 142nd Guard Medical Unit accomplished this training to meet Ready Airmen Training, Agile Combat Employment, and Medic-X requirements. Medic-X requirements are set to ensure all medical personnel are equipped with life-sustaining skills needed for a dynamic future battlefield where resources may be limited. Throughout the day, Airmen learned how to treat and care for patients with hypothermia, as well as rope rescue skills that will help them bring patients to places where they can get more definitive care. The group partnered with Portland Mountain Rescue, which loaned them tools and personnel to help with the training. (U.S. Air National Guard Video by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank, edited by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 10:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912415
    VIRIN: 240208-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110117560
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OR, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Oregon Air Guard conducts rescue training , by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Oregon
    survival training
    CERFP
    National Guard
    142nd Medical Group

