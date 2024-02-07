Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carentan students visit Ft. Campbell Highschool

    FT. CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Students from Normandy, France visited Ft. Campbell Highschool on February 7, 2024 as part of a cultural exchange to see U.S. students and schools and shared commonalities. The French students are on a tour of the U.S. and Ft. Campbell to learn more about D-Day veterans and the liberation of Carentan from Nazi occupation during WWII.

    Interviews with:
    Gregoire Laurent
    Alice Tapin

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 10:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912405
    VIRIN: 240207-A-KQ181-3794
    Filename: DOD_110117312
    Length: 00:06:17
    Location: FT. CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Carentan students visit Ft. Campbell Highschool, by SSG Joshua Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    101st Airborne
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Carentan
    visit
    Highschool

