Carentan students visit Ft. Campbell Highschool

Students from Normandy, France visited Ft. Campbell Highschool on February 7, 2024 as part of a cultural exchange to see U.S. students and schools and shared commonalities. The French students are on a tour of the U.S. and Ft. Campbell to learn more about D-Day veterans and the liberation of Carentan from Nazi occupation during WWII.



Interviews with:

Gregoire Laurent

Alice Tapin