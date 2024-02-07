Carentan students visit Ft. Campbell Highschool

Students from Normandy, France visited Ft. Campbell Highschool on February 7, 2024 as part of a cultural exchange to see U.S. students and schools and shared commonalities. The French students are on a tour of the U.S. and Ft. Campbell to learn more about D-Day veterans and the liberation of Carentan from Nazi occupation during WWII.
Interviews with:
Gregoire Laurent
Alice Tapin
Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 10:14
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|912405
VIRIN:
|240207-A-KQ181-3794
Filename:
|DOD_110117312
Length:
|00:06:17
Location:
|FT. CAMPBELL, KY, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
