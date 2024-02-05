Cope North 24 Multinational Flyover

A U.S. Air Force (USAF) B-52 Stratofortress aircraft is flanked, from left to right, by a U.S. Navy E/A-18 Growler, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-2, JASDF F-15MJ, USAF F-16CM, JASDF U-125A, USAF F-16CM, USAF F-15C, JASDF F-2, and a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft during a multinational formation flight over Tinian and Saipan, Feb 6, 2024. Allies and partners during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, trained together to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)
