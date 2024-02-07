Keen Edge 24 is a biennial command post exercise hosted by United States Indo-Pacific Command on Yokota Air Base February 1-8, 2024. Service members from the United States, Japan and for the first time, Australia, worked together to simulate joint, combined operations within the Indo-Pacific. The exercise allows for the different countries to refine tactics and techniques, increasing multilateral interoperability for future crises or contingencies throughout the region. ( Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 00:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912393
|VIRIN:
|240208-N-XP917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110116769
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keen Edge 24, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT