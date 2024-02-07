video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Keen Edge 24 is a biennial command post exercise hosted by United States Indo-Pacific Command on Yokota Air Base February 1-8, 2024. Service members from the United States, Japan and for the first time, Australia, worked together to simulate joint, combined operations within the Indo-Pacific. The exercise allows for the different countries to refine tactics and techniques, increasing multilateral interoperability for future crises or contingencies throughout the region. ( Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)