    Keen Edge 24

    JAPAN

    02.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Keen Edge 24 is a biennial command post exercise hosted by United States Indo-Pacific Command on Yokota Air Base February 1-8, 2024. Service members from the United States, Japan and for the first time, Australia, worked together to simulate joint, combined operations within the Indo-Pacific. The exercise allows for the different countries to refine tactics and techniques, increasing multilateral interoperability for future crises or contingencies throughout the region. ( Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 00:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912393
    VIRIN: 240208-N-XP917-1001
    Filename: DOD_110116769
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP

    Japan
    United States
    Interoperability
    Yokota Air Base
    Australia
    Indo-Pacific

