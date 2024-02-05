CFAS Emergency Evacuation Drill

SOFA members and families participated in an emergency evacuation drill on Feb. 7, 2024, at the Hario fitness center. The drill was to teach participants on how they could prepare to leave the country in case of a emergency evacuation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 23:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912390
|VIRIN:
|240207-N-GG032-3905
|Filename:
|DOD_110116683
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
