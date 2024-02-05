CFAS Emergency Evacuation Drill

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912390" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SOFA members and families participated in an emergency evacuation drill on Feb. 7, 2024, at the Hario fitness center. The drill was to teach participants on how they could prepare to leave the country in case of a emergency evacuation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)