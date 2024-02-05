Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Emergency Evacuation Drill

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    SOFA members and families participated in an emergency evacuation drill on Feb. 7, 2024, at the Hario fitness center. The drill was to teach participants on how they could prepare to leave the country in case of a emergency evacuation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 23:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912390
    VIRIN: 240207-N-GG032-3905
    Filename: DOD_110116683
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Emergency Evacuation Drill, by PO2 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drill
    evacuation
    family
    emergency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT