    USO's 83rd Birthday

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    On Feb. 2, 2024, the USO celebrated the organizations birthday by handing out free pizza and cupcakes at the USO Sasebo Fleet Landing on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. Since 1941 the USO has been the leading organization to serve the men and women in the U.S. military and their families throughout their time in uniform. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 23:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912389
    VIRIN: 240202-N-OR754-4238
    Filename: DOD_110116682
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    This work, USO's 83rd Birthday, by PO3 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Sasebo
    USO Sasebo
    USO 83rd Birthday

