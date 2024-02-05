USO's 83rd Birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Feb. 2, 2024, the USO celebrated the organizations birthday by handing out free pizza and cupcakes at the USO Sasebo Fleet Landing on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. Since 1941 the USO has been the leading organization to serve the men and women in the U.S. military and their families throughout their time in uniform. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)