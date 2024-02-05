USO's 83rd Birthday

On Feb. 2, 2024, the USO celebrated the organizations birthday by handing out free pizza and cupcakes at the USO Sasebo Fleet Landing on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo. Since 1941 the USO has been the leading organization to serve the men and women in the U.S. military and their families throughout their time in uniform. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
