Beverly Midnight 24-1 ENDEX

The 51st Fighter Wing participated in Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea 24-1, Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2024. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
02.06.2024
02.08.2024
|Package
|Location:
OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea
