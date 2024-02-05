Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beverly Midnight 24-1 ENDEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo  

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Fighter Wing participated in Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea 24-1, Jan. 29 – Feb. 2, 2024. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 04:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912380
    VIRIN: 240206-F-CN389-1001
    Filename: DOD_110116524
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Midnight 24-1 ENDEX, by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osan
    training
    USFK
    51st Fighter Wing
    BM 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT