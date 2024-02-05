Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mogadishu Mile Recap

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    Soldiers from the 75th Ranger Regiment participated in the 30th Anniversary Mogadishu Mile Remembrance Run in Columbus, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. This event was conducted in order to honor the soldiers present in the Battle of Mogadishu. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 19:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912377
    VIRIN: 230930-A-YE304-3780
    Filename: DOD_110116472
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: GA, US

    Mogadishu Mile

