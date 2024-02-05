Mogadishu Mile Recap

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 75th Ranger Regiment participated in the 30th Anniversary Mogadishu Mile Remembrance Run in Columbus, Georgia, Sept. 30, 2023. This event was conducted in order to honor the soldiers present in the Battle of Mogadishu. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)