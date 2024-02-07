U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, sent congratulatory greetings for the 51st Fighter Wing annual awards at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. The wing annual awards honors outstanding performers and their achievements throughout the fiscal year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 04:54
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|912376
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-VG726-3616
|Filename:
|DOD_110116445
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 51st FW Annual Awards Greeting, by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Award Ceremony
