    51st FW Annual Awards Greeting

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.31.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 51st Fighter Wing command chief, sent congratulatory greetings for the 51st Fighter Wing annual awards at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. The wing annual awards honors outstanding performers and their achievements throughout the fiscal year. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024 04:54
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 912376
    VIRIN: 240201-F-VG726-3616
    Filename: DOD_110116445
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st FW Annual Awards Greeting, by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

