    166th Regiment infantry students complete field training exercise

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Infantry Soldiers attending the 11B Advanced Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute completed a field training exercise Jan. 29-30, 2024 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pa. Students incorporated skills they honed during the course including operation order development, mission briefings, patrolling, and troop leading procedures into this culminating event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912365
    VIRIN: 240208-Z-AM608-1001
    Filename: DOD_110116168
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 166th Regiment infantry students complete field training exercise, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

