Infantry Soldiers attending the 11B Advanced Leader Course at the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute completed a field training exercise Jan. 29-30, 2024 at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pa. Students incorporated skills they honed during the course including operation order development, mission briefings, patrolling, and troop leading procedures into this culminating event. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 16:14
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|912365
VIRIN:
|240208-Z-AM608-1001
Filename:
|DOD_110116168
Length:
|00:03:21
Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 166th Regiment infantry students complete field training exercise, by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Infantry
Training
Field training
Field Exercise
Infantry Tactics
Education and Training
