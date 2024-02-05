The Beautiful Gift of Grief

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Matthew Gallo, Space Base Delta 1 Chapel Corps deputy delta chaplain at Peterson SFB, offers insight into how grief can be a beautiful gift.



One of the things that happens when we go through grief is that we are, without a choice, thrust into a classroom. In order to leave the classroom, we must listen to the lesson that Professor Grief teaches us.



Once we listen to this lesson, we find that Professor Grief has a specific lesson for each of us. Once we leave the classroom, we are more empowered, peaceful and joy-filled.



For any military members dealing with grief, please visit the Peterson SFB Chapel office during normal business hours, or call at (719) 556-4442.



A chaplain can be reached 24/7 by calling the command post at (719) 556-4555.