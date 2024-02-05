Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Beautiful Gift of Grief

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Maj. Matthew Gallo, Space Base Delta 1 Chapel Corps deputy delta chaplain at Peterson SFB, offers insight into how grief can be a beautiful gift.

    One of the things that happens when we go through grief is that we are, without a choice, thrust into a classroom. In order to leave the classroom, we must listen to the lesson that Professor Grief teaches us.

    Once we listen to this lesson, we find that Professor Grief has a specific lesson for each of us. Once we leave the classroom, we are more empowered, peaceful and joy-filled.

    For any military members dealing with grief, please visit the Peterson SFB Chapel office during normal business hours, or call at (719) 556-4442.

    A chaplain can be reached 24/7 by calling the command post at (719) 556-4555.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 14:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912362
    VIRIN: 240206-F-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110116009
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Beautiful Gift of Grief, by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chaplain
    Grief Counseling

