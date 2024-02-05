Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warriors of the Tundra: Bison Company Infantryman Enhance Arctic Combat Readiness in Bethel, Alaska

    BETHEL, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Approximately 30 Alaska Army National Guard Infantryman assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment consolidated in Bethel, Alaska for February drill weekend to conduct cold weather integration training Feb. 2-4, 2024. The Soldiers trained across the Bethel landscape of frozen tundra to enhance their ability to fight in an arctic environment and properly use their cold weather equipment in harsh conditions that reached -30 degrees Fahrenheit. The infantry unit engaged in realistic training exercises that rigorously tested their field-craft skills, individual movement over arctic terrain, and arctic transportation proficiency.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 13:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912358
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-SR689-1004
    Filename: DOD_110115890
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: BETHEL, AK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bison Company&rsquo;s cold weather training triumphs in Bethel

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Cold Weather Training
    infantry
    AKNG

