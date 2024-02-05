Approximately 30 Alaska Army National Guard Infantryman assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment consolidated in Bethel, Alaska for February drill weekend to conduct cold weather integration training Feb. 2-4, 2024. The Soldiers trained across the Bethel landscape of frozen tundra to enhance their ability to fight in an arctic environment and properly use their cold weather equipment in harsh conditions that reached -30 degrees Fahrenheit. The infantry unit engaged in realistic training exercises that rigorously tested their field-craft skills, individual movement over arctic terrain, and arctic transportation proficiency.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 13:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912358
|VIRIN:
|240203-Z-SR689-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110115890
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|BETHEL, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Warriors of the Tundra: Bison Company Infantryman Enhance Arctic Combat Readiness in Bethel, Alaska, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Bison Company’s cold weather training triumphs in Bethel
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT