Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MILSTAR celebrates 30 years of secure communications

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    MILSTAR 30th anniversary!

    MILSTAR provides secure, jam-resistant and worldwide communication in all levels of conflict.

    It’s operated by the 4th Space Operations Squadron, which is a component of Space Delta 8 - Satellite Communications.

    “MILSTAR is enduring, just like the 4th Space Operations Squadron,” said Lt. Dean Lontoc, 4 SOPS officer in charge of protected engineering.

    “No matter the time or the place, we’re gonna be there for the warfighter and our nation’s leaders, providings comms for them at all times.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912357
    VIRIN: 240207-F-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_110115843
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MILSTAR celebrates 30 years of secure communications , by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MILSTAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT