MILSTAR celebrates 30 years of secure communications

MILSTAR 30th anniversary!
MILSTAR provides secure, jam-resistant and worldwide communication in all levels of conflict.
It’s operated by the 4th Space Operations Squadron, which is a component of Space Delta 8 - Satellite Communications.
“MILSTAR is enduring, just like the 4th Space Operations Squadron,” said Lt. Dean Lontoc, 4 SOPS officer in charge of protected engineering.
“No matter the time or the place, we’re gonna be there for the warfighter and our nation’s leaders, providings comms for them at all times.”
