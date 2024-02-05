Non-Intrusive Inspection (NII) Interview Cheryl Davies

CBP Lead Coordinator Cheryl Davies talks about CBP Superbowl LVIII mission and how the officers from the Office of Field Operations use non-intrusive inspection technology as an added layer of security to scan all incoming goods to the event venue.
|02.06.2024
|02.07.2024 13:16
|B-Roll
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NV, US
