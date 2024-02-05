Non-Intrusive Inspections (NII) Superbowl LVIII

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) uses Non-Intrusive inspection (NII) technology as an added layer of security to scan all incoming goods to the event venue.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 13:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912352
|VIRIN:
|240206-H-VJ018-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110115741
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
