The Georgia Army National Guard’s Marietta-based 78th Troop Command hosted their 2024 Best Warrior Competition at the Land Dominance Center at Fort Stewart, Ga., on February 4 - 7, 2024. The competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 12:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912349
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-KE355-4716
|Filename:
|DOD_110115703
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition (2024), by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT