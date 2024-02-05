Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition (2024)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Georgia Army National Guard’s Marietta-based 78th Troop Command hosted their 2024 Best Warrior Competition at the Land Dominance Center at Fort Stewart, Ga., on February 4 - 7, 2024. The competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 12:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912349
    VIRIN: 240207-A-KE355-4716
    Filename: DOD_110115703
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition (2024), by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Army
    78th Troop Command
    78TCBWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT