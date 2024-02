Joint press Conference by the NATO Secretary General and the National Security Advisor of the United States (Q&A) 7 Feb 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912348" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Joint press Conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and National Security Advisor of the United States Jake Sullivan following the meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Invitee Sweden in National Security Advisers Format at NATO Headquarters, in Brussels, on 7 February 2024.



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.