U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha “Ares” Battery, 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, supporting 3rd Infantry Division, fire M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers during a live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Feb. 7, 2024. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
|02.07.2024
|02.07.2024 11:53
|B-Roll
|00:00:39
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
This work, B-Roll: Task Force Marne Paladin crews conduct live-fire exercise in Poland, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
