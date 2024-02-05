Members of 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., currently deployed to the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) at RAF Fairford, England, conduct normal flight preparation and operations on the U-2 Dragon Lady, Feb. 02, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912341
|VIRIN:
|240202-F-KS661-7216
|Filename:
|DOD_110115593
|Length:
|00:08:47
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Hometown:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Daily Operations, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT