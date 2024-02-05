Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Daily Operations

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Members of 9th Reconnaissance Wing, Beale Air Force Base, Calif., currently deployed to the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) at RAF Fairford, England, conduct normal flight preparation and operations on the U-2 Dragon Lady, Feb. 02, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912341
    VIRIN: 240202-F-KS661-7216
    Filename: DOD_110115593
    Length: 00:08:47
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
    Hometown: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Daily Operations, by SSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U-2 Dragon Lady
    99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron
    99th ERS
    9th Reconnaissance Wing
    501st Combat Support Wing
    501st CSW

