    Super Bowl Shoutout

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Niegel 

    Navy Office of Community Outreach

    Lt. j.g. Karl Russell D. Alicando, a native of San Francisco, Calif., assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), wishes the San Francisco 49ers good luck during the 2024 Super Bowl.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 10:45
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 912340
    VIRIN: 240206-N-UI104-2097
    Filename: DOD_110115556
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: US
    Hometown: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US

    Super Bowl
    nfl2023
    Destroyer (DDG)
    Arleigh Burke Class Guided Missile Destroyer
    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51)

