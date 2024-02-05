Lt. j.g. Karl Russell D. Alicando, a native of San Francisco, Calif., assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), wishes the San Francisco 49ers good luck during the 2024 Super Bowl.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 10:45
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|912340
|VIRIN:
|240206-N-UI104-2097
|Filename:
|DOD_110115556
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Super Bowl Shoutout, by PO1 Bryan Niegel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
