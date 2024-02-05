U.S. Marines endure an ice-breaker drill in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912339" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division; and Bravo Battery, 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalion, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, execute an ice-breaker drill as part of their cold-weather training in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 1, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)



This B-Roll package contains the following:

U.S. Marines hiking in snowshoes at dawn,

U.S. Marines receiving a safety brief in the snow,

U.S. Marines jumping into a frozen lake,

U.S. Marines using ski poles to climb out of a frozen lake,

Underwater Go-Pro footage of U.S. Marines executing an ice-breaker drill.