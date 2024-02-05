U.S. Marines endure an ice-breaker drill in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 (B-Roll)

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division; and Bravo Battery, 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalion, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, execute an ice-breaker drill as part of their cold-weather training in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 1, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)
This B-Roll package contains the following:
U.S. Marines hiking in snowshoes at dawn,
U.S. Marines receiving a safety brief in the snow,
U.S. Marines jumping into a frozen lake,
U.S. Marines using ski poles to climb out of a frozen lake,
Underwater Go-Pro footage of U.S. Marines executing an ice-breaker drill.
