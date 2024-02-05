Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines endure an ice-breaker drill in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 (B-Roll)

    SETERMOEN, 19, NORWAY

    02.01.2024

    Video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike  

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division; and Bravo Battery, 2nd Low Altitude Air Defense (LAAD) Battalion, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, execute an ice-breaker drill as part of their cold-weather training in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 at Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 1, 2024. Exercise Nordic Response, formerly known as Cold Response, is a NATO training event conducted every two years to promote military competency in arctic environments and to foster interoperability between the U.S. Marine Corps and allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Rowdy Vanskike)

    This B-Roll package contains the following:
    U.S. Marines hiking in snowshoes at dawn,
    U.S. Marines receiving a safety brief in the snow,
    U.S. Marines jumping into a frozen lake,
    U.S. Marines using ski poles to climb out of a frozen lake,
    Underwater Go-Pro footage of U.S. Marines executing an ice-breaker drill.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912339
    VIRIN: 240201-M-YH653-1001
    Filename: DOD_110115433
    Length: 00:05:23
    Location: SETERMOEN, 19, NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines endure an ice-breaker drill in preparation for Exercise Nordic Response 24 (B-Roll), by Cpl Rowdy Vanskike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    Cold Weather Training
    USMCNews
    NATOSpotlight
    Nordic Response 24
    NR24

