Ms. Theresa Lavoie, Director for Assistant Chief of Staff introduces the Enhance Staff Recruitment & Retention Initiative Jan. 31, 2024. This initiative is part of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's 12 Initiatives designed to address a number of identified challenges.
(DOD video by Quinton Lyons)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 11:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|912338
|VIRIN:
|240131-D-HU234-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_110115432
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 12 Initiatives: Enhance Staff Recruitment & Retention, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
