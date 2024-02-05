Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12 Initiatives: Enhance Staff Recruitment & Retention

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Ms. Theresa Lavoie, Director for Assistant Chief of Staff introduces the Enhance Staff Recruitment & Retention Initiative Jan. 31, 2024. This initiative is part of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's 12 Initiatives designed to address a number of identified challenges.
    (DOD video by Quinton Lyons)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 11:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 912338
    VIRIN: 240131-D-HU234-1007
    Filename: DOD_110115432
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12 Initiatives: Enhance Staff Recruitment & Retention, by Quinton Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    walter reed
    12 Initiatives
    WRTV-TV

