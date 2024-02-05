USACRC Safety Short - Distracted Driving

USACRC Safety Short Series - Distracted Driving
At least 3,522 people were killed because of distracted driving in 2021 alone – the numbers are likely much higher due to under-reporting of distractions, especially cell phone use, involved in motor vehicle mishaps.
What Is Distracted Driving?
Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system - anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.
Texting is the most alarming distraction. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.
You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.
Remember, when you are behind the wheel, your only job is to drive!
Sources:
https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving
https://www.nsc.org/road/safety-topics/distracted-driving/cell-phone-distracted-driving
