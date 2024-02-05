Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACRC Safety Short - Distracted Driving

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Video by Angela Grice and JE Snowden

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    USACRC Safety Short Series - Distracted Driving

    At least 3,522 people were killed because of distracted driving in 2021 alone – the numbers are likely much higher due to under-reporting of distractions, especially cell phone use, involved in motor vehicle mishaps.​

    What Is Distracted Driving?​
    Distracted driving is any activity that diverts attention from driving, including talking or texting on your phone, eating and drinking, talking to people in your vehicle, fiddling with the stereo, entertainment or navigation system - anything that takes your attention away from the task of safe driving.​

    Texting is the most alarming distraction. Sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds. At 55 mph, that's like driving the length of an entire football field with your eyes closed.​

    You cannot drive safely unless the task of driving has your full attention. Any non-driving activity you engage in is a potential distraction and increases your risk of crashing.​

    Remember, when you are behind the wheel, your only job is to drive!​

    Sources: ​
    https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving​
    https://www.nsc.org/road/safety-topics/distracted-driving/cell-phone-distracted-driving​

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 09:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 912337
    VIRIN: 240207-A-XQ873-8001
    Filename: DOD_110115390
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    safety
    safety brief
    Driver and Vehicle Familiarization Training
    Driver training
    Driver safety course
    driver education

