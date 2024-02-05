USACRC Safety Short - Grenade

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACRC Safety Shorts Series - Fast Obscurant Grenade

It is imperative that Soldiers correctly identify the type of grenade before use. Improper identification, arming or employment of the M106 Fast Obscurant Grenade (FOG) can cause severe injury or death. ​



All grenades must be identified, armed, and employed IAW TC 3-23.30, Grenades and Pyrotechnic Signals.​



The M106 is a bursting grenade and safe handling differs from burning smoke obscuration hand grenades. IAW TC 3-23.30, key safety considerations include:​



The M106 requires unit-level training before use. ​



Refer to the GTA card in each M2A2 metal can before handling or employing the grenade for proper gripping and arming procedures, PCCs and PCIs.​



DO NOT attempt to "cook off cook-off," “milk,” or switch hands after safety pin extraction. ​



Do not release the safety lever (spoon) before throwing the M106 “Bursting” Grenade.​



The differences between bursting and burning smoke hand grenades are detailed in the following training video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nJZTrHlHMtI