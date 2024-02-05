USACRC Safety Shorts - Ammunition Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USACRC Safety Shorts Series -

Ammunition is designed to explode and should NEVER be used in place of a hammer or any other appropriate tool! Always use the right tool for the job!!!​



​Here are some additional safety tips for the safe handling of ammunition:​

Always check your ammunition before use. Always handle ammunition as live. Before loading your weapon, ensure that you are using the correct caliber of ammunition to prevent mishaps caused by incompatible ammunition. Additionally, inspect each round of ammunition for any signs of damage or defects such as cracks, dents, or corrosion. ​



Ammunition Storage. Storing each item separately achieves the highest degree of safety in ammunition and explosive (AE) storage. However, this is not always feasible due to the security threat, lack of storage space or land available to properly store by storage compatibility groups. Observing the following principles will ensure safety of ammunition and explosives storage regardless of the type of facility: ​



Balance safety, mission, and other factors when storing a mix of ammunition and explosives. ​



Do not store ammunition and explosives with flammable or combustible material, acids, or corrosives.​



Protect ammunition and explosives from the elements by storing in properly sealed shipping containers, providing appropriate dunnage, adequate shelter and ventilation. This practice reduces maintenance, ensures maximum serviceability and shelf life of stocks and accountability. ​



Place AE in appropriate storage compatibility groups (when possible for tactical situations) and separate by minimum explosive safety quantity distance (ESQD) IAW DA Pam 385-64. At a minimum in a tactical environment, ensure proper magazine distance between AE storage locations to prevent prompt propagation. ​



Handle misfires and malfunctions safely. Misfires and malfunctions can happen even with the best ammunition. When dealing with misfires and malfunctions, remain calm, avoid panicking, and practice good weapons handling procedures. Always point your weapon in a safe direction and carefully open the action to remove the cartridge or shell casing. If a malfunction occurs, stop shooting, clear the magazine and weapon as directed in the instruction manual for the weapon or seek help from an experience shooter. Identify and fix the issue and complete a functions check before continuing to fire the weapon.​



Always use personal protective equipment. It is crucial to wear personal protective pquipment equipment(PPE) when handling ammunition to reduce the risk of injury. Eye protection is a must-have item as small fragments and debris may fly off during firing or even when cleaning your weapon. Always verify that your eye protection can endure high impact, such as projectiles hitting it at high velocities. In addition to eye protection, ensure you have appropriate hearing protection, such as earplugs or earmuffs whenever firing a weapon. Repeated exposure to loud noises while shooting without adequate hearing protection can lead to permanent damage. Always check for any damages in your PPE before use and replace it if tit it is wearing out. Properly maintaining and using personal protective equipment PPE will significantly lower the likelihood of injury in case a mishap occurs.​



Remember, safety should always be the top priority when handling weapons and ammunition. ​



For additional information on ammunition safety reference: https://safety.army.mil/ON-DUTY/Explosives-Safety and ATP 4-35.1 Ammunition and Explosives Handler Safety Techniques Nov 2021.