NAVSUP WSS News Minute: NAVAIR Supply Officers Collaborate with NAVSUP WSS

Rear Adm. Matt Ott, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support commander, hosted Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) supply officers at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, Feb. 1. In the dynamic realm of naval aviation, teamwork stands as the bedrock of success. NAVSUP WSS and NAVAIR collaborated on the business practices that sustain the fleet. The seamless integration of contracting, business financial management, supply chain, and industrial support forms the backbone of this collaborative effort and exemplifies the power of synergy in achieving operational excellence. By fostering a culture of open communication and shared goals, NAVSUP WSS and NAVAIR’s commitment to aviation excellence and innovation is reinforced through alignment with mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 09:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912328
|VIRIN:
|240206-D-QO557-2295
|Filename:
|DOD_110115291
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
