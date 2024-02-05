NAVSUP WSS News Minute: NAVAIR Supply Officers Collaborate with NAVSUP WSS

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Adm. Matt Ott, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support commander, hosted Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) supply officers at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, Feb. 1. In the dynamic realm of naval aviation, teamwork stands as the bedrock of success. NAVSUP WSS and NAVAIR collaborated on the business practices that sustain the fleet. The seamless integration of contracting, business financial management, supply chain, and industrial support forms the backbone of this collaborative effort and exemplifies the power of synergy in achieving operational excellence. By fostering a culture of open communication and shared goals, NAVSUP WSS and NAVAIR’s commitment to aviation excellence and innovation is reinforced through alignment with mission readiness.