    NAVSUP WSS News Minute: NAVAIR Supply Officers Collaborate with NAVSUP WSS

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Kelly Luster 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Rear Adm. Matt Ott, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support commander, hosted Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) supply officers at Naval Support Activity Philadelphia, Feb. 1. In the dynamic realm of naval aviation, teamwork stands as the bedrock of success. NAVSUP WSS and NAVAIR collaborated on the business practices that sustain the fleet. The seamless integration of contracting, business financial management, supply chain, and industrial support forms the backbone of this collaborative effort and exemplifies the power of synergy in achieving operational excellence. By fostering a culture of open communication and shared goals, NAVSUP WSS and NAVAIR’s commitment to aviation excellence and innovation is reinforced through alignment with mission readiness.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 09:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912328
    VIRIN: 240206-D-QO557-2295
    Filename: DOD_110115291
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP WSS News Minute: NAVAIR Supply Officers Collaborate with NAVSUP WSS, by Kelly Luster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

