Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep 47- Navy Ribbon Cutting and 4th Quarter Awards

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico, Russ Howard and Airman James Salellas

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Raider Report Episode 47 features a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly remodeled Navy Center for Information Warfare Training Command Monterrey, Detachment Goodfellow. Also in this edition, the 17th Training Wing celebrates the 4th Quarter Award Winners!

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 08:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912326
    VIRIN: 240206-F-EP494-9500
    Filename: DOD_110115162
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Raider Report Ep 47- Navy Ribbon Cutting and 4th Quarter Awards, by A1C Evelyn DErrico, Russ Howard and Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    4th Quarter Awards
    Raider Report
    Navy Detachment Goodfellow

