Raider Report Episode 47 features a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly remodeled Navy Center for Information Warfare Training Command Monterrey, Detachment Goodfellow. Also in this edition, the 17th Training Wing celebrates the 4th Quarter Award Winners!
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 08:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912326
|VIRIN:
|240206-F-EP494-9500
|Filename:
|DOD_110115162
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Raider Report Ep 47- Navy Ribbon Cutting and 4th Quarter Awards, by A1C Evelyn DErrico, Russ Howard and Amn James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT