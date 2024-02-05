Barracks Inspection

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks about upcoming barracks inspections. The U.S. Marine Corps is conducting an inspection of all barracks to ensure we are making good on our commitment to provide Marines with safe, secure, clean, and consistent living conditions across the Corps. These inspections, which will be completed prior to March 15, 2024, will allow us to get a one-time, complete assessment of each barracks, enabling senior leaders to understand the totality of issues regarding their facility - and get to quickly solving those problems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)