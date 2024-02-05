U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks about upcoming barracks inspections. The U.S. Marine Corps is conducting an inspection of all barracks to ensure we are making good on our commitment to provide Marines with safe, secure, clean, and consistent living conditions across the Corps. These inspections, which will be completed prior to March 15, 2024, will allow us to get a one-time, complete assessment of each barracks, enabling senior leaders to understand the totality of issues regarding their facility - and get to quickly solving those problems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 08:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912325
|VIRIN:
|240206-M-AI445-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110115160
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Barracks Inspection, by Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine Corps
LEAVE A COMMENT