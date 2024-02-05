Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barracks Inspection

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher J. Mahoney, the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, speaks about upcoming barracks inspections. The U.S. Marine Corps is conducting an inspection of all barracks to ensure we are making good on our commitment to provide Marines with safe, secure, clean, and consistent living conditions across the Corps. These inspections, which will be completed prior to March 15, 2024, will allow us to get a one-time, complete assessment of each barracks, enabling senior leaders to understand the totality of issues regarding their facility - and get to quickly solving those problems. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 08:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 912325
    VIRIN: 240206-M-AI445-1002
    Filename: DOD_110115160
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barracks Inspection, by Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Marine Corps

    TAGS

    USMC
    Barracks
    Marines
    Barracks 2030

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT