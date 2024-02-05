Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 24 Multinational Flyover

    GUAM

    02.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jose Angeles 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force (USAF) B-52 Stratofortress aircraft is flanked, from left to right, by a U.S. Navy E/A-18 Growler, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F-2, JASDF F-15MJ, USAF F-16CM, JASDF U-125A, USAF F-16CM, USAF F-15C, JASDF F-2, and a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft during a multinational formation flight over Tinian and Saipan, Feb 6, 2024. Allies and partners during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, trained together to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jose Angeles)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 06:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912320
    VIRIN: 240206-M-RM278-1001
    Filename: DOD_110115092
    Length: 00:04:08
    Location: GU

    This work, Cope North 24 Multinational Flyover, by Sgt Jose Angeles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st MAW
    MAG12
    USMC News
    INDOPACOM
    CopeNorth
    CN24

