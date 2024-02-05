USAF members participate in USMC Corporals Course

For the first time at Camp Lemonnier, U.S. Air Force senior airmen assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group recently participated in the U.S. Marine Corps’ Corporals Course, run by the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 Reinforced, or VMM-261, Jan. 8-26, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 06:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912319
|VIRIN:
|240122-A-OP101-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110115091
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
