    USAF members participate in USMC Corporals Course

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    For the first time at Camp Lemonnier, U.S. Air Force senior airmen assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group recently participated in the U.S. Marine Corps’ Corporals Course, run by the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261 Reinforced, or VMM-261, Jan. 8-26, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 06:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912319
    VIRIN: 240122-A-OP101-1002
    Filename: DOD_110115091
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ

    Corporals Course
    US Marine Corps
    Professional Military Education
    joint service training

