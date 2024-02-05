U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR), train with Moldovan security forces during an Embassy Engagement Exercise in Chișinău, Moldova, Jan. 18-23, 2024. Task Force 61/2.3 FASTEUR provides capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command and as directed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 07:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912316
|VIRIN:
|240122-M-OO221-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110114963
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|MD
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Security Forces, by Cpl Cameron Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT