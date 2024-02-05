FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Security Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR), train with Moldovan security forces during an Embassy Engagement Exercise in Chișinău, Moldova, Jan. 18-23, 2024. Task Force 61/2.3 FASTEUR provides capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command and as directed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross)