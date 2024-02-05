Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FASTEUR Trains with Moldovan Security Forces

    MOLDOVA

    01.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. Cameron Ross 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Fleet Anti-Terrorism Security Team Company, Europe (FASTEUR), train with Moldovan security forces during an Embassy Engagement Exercise in Chișinău, Moldova, Jan. 18-23, 2024. Task Force 61/2.3 FASTEUR provides capabilities such as rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security operations in support of Commanders, United States European Command and as directed by Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet in order to protect vital naval and national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Cameron Ross)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 07:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912315
    VIRIN: 240122-M-OO221-1013
    Filename: DOD_110114962
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MD

    TAGS

    MOLDOVA
    FASTEUR
    6thFleet
    CTF 61/2
    USEMB Chisinau

