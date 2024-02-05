1st Lt. Vernon Baker, You Are My Hero

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Corrie Moore, 10th AAMDC G-6 Operations NCOIC, shares the story of 1st Lt. Vernon Baker in honor of black history month Feb. 6 in Sembach, Germany. During Black History Month, Team 10 reflects on the contributions of Black Americans to the history of our nation and defense of our country. Throughout Black History Month, 10th AAMDC will be sharing stories of service from Soldiers to Civil Rights Leaders (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 03:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912313
|VIRIN:
|240206-A-JK865-9928
|Filename:
|DOD_110114954
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
