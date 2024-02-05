The 51st Fighter Wing activated an alternate landing strip during the routine training event Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb 1, 2024. In contingency environments, the ALS is activated when the main runway sustains heavy damage, and the taxiway becomes the new runway, which allows pilots to maintain readiness and continue flying operations. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 00:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912306
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-VG726-2409
|Filename:
|DOD_110114593
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Beverly Midnight 24-1 ALS B-roll, by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT