Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beverly Midnight 24-1 ALS B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.01.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Jade Caballero 

    51st Fighter Wing

    The 51st Fighter Wing activated an alternate landing strip during the routine training event Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb 1, 2024. In contingency environments, the ALS is activated when the main runway sustains heavy damage, and the taxiway becomes the new runway, which allows pilots to maintain readiness and continue flying operations. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 00:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912306
    VIRIN: 240201-F-VG726-2409
    Filename: DOD_110114593
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Midnight 24-1 ALS B-roll, by SSgt Kelsea Jade Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    51 FW
    BM24-1
    Beverley Midnight 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT