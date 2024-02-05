Beverly Midnight 24-1 ALS B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 51st Fighter Wing activated an alternate landing strip during the routine training event Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb 1, 2024. In contingency environments, the ALS is activated when the main runway sustains heavy damage, and the taxiway becomes the new runway, which allows pilots to maintain readiness and continue flying operations. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels.(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kelsea Caballero)