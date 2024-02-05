Members of the 75th Ranger Regiment conduct Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System (FRIES) training in Columbus, Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 21:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912305
|VIRIN:
|230929-A-YE304-1166
|Filename:
|DOD_110114592
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FRIES B-Roll, by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT