    FRIES B-Roll

    GA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    Members of the 75th Ranger Regiment conduct Fast Rope Insertion Extraction System (FRIES) training in Columbus, Georgia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912305
    VIRIN: 230929-A-YE304-1166
    Filename: DOD_110114592
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRIES B-Roll, by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FRIES Training

