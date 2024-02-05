11th CBRN Co. conducts joint training aboard C-17

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers from 11th CBRN Company, 110th Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade conduct a joint training mission with U.S. Airmen aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 23, 2024. Operation Iron Flight was a training mission involving the deployment of a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) response team consisting of four vehicles and thirteen personnel aboard the C-17, responding mid-flight to a report of a possible enemy chemical weapons facility and moving to in-flight mission planning. After landing, the team deployed the vehicles off the aircraft, moved to the site of the report, and conducted sensitive site exploitation operations to gather samples of the threat and safely transport those samples to a lab for further analysis. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)