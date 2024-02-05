Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    11th CBRN Co. conducts joint training aboard C-17

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers from 11th CBRN Company, 110th Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade conduct a joint training mission with U.S. Airmen aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 23, 2024. Operation Iron Flight was a training mission involving the deployment of a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) response team consisting of four vehicles and thirteen personnel aboard the C-17, responding mid-flight to a report of a possible enemy chemical weapons facility and moving to in-flight mission planning. After landing, the team deployed the vehicles off the aircraft, moved to the site of the report, and conducted sensitive site exploitation operations to gather samples of the threat and safely transport those samples to a lab for further analysis. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 20:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912303
    VIRIN: 240123-A-GR811-4875
    Filename: DOD_110114583
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th CBRN Co. conducts joint training aboard C-17, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    joint training
    CBRN
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    48th Chemical Brigade

