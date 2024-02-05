Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Defender 2024

    GUAM

    02.03.2024

    Video by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 736th Security Forces Squadron, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Canadian Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force perform tactical movements and various trainings during Pacific Defender on Pacific Region Training Center, Guam, Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2024. Pacific Defender is a trilateral exercise where members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Canadian Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force come together to exercise and share different tactics, techniques and procedures.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Guam
    joint training
    Pacific Region Training Center
    Pacific Defender

