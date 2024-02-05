Members of the 736th Security Forces Squadron, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Canadian Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force perform tactical movements and various trainings during Pacific Defender on Pacific Region Training Center, Guam, Jan. 30 - Feb. 3, 2024. Pacific Defender is a trilateral exercise where members of the U.S. Air Force, Japanese Air Self-Defense Force, Royal Canadian Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force come together to exercise and share different tactics, techniques and procedures.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 20:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|912300
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-YQ442-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110114562
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Defender 2024, by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
