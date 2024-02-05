2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division conducts rainy-day training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Frank Enriquez, assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division, explains to his troops how training in the rain builds resilience and adaptability during a live-fire exercise at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Jan. 19, 2024. The battalion engaged in the live-fire exercise as part of their readiness training for the upcoming rotation to Fort Irwin National Training Center, California. Exercises like these enhance Soldiers operational readiness, providing a distinct advantage over any potential adversary. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joshua Linfoot).