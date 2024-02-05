Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Pacific Area staff Leadership Development Framework video series, Episode 3

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2024

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Matthew Masaschi      

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    The Pacific Area Staff Leadership and Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) is pleased to introduce a new video series focusing on the Leadership Development Framework (LDF). The framework is a policy and training tool that communicates what the Coast Guard expects from its leaders as they progress through their careers. The 28 leadership competencies that create this framework represent the qualities the Coast Guard says make up an effective leader.

    In this third installment, Cmdr. Mark Brown, executive officer of the Coast Guard Maritime Intelligence Fusion Center Pacific (MIFC PAC), shares his thoughts and insights on learning, leadership, and professional development as members progress throughout their Coast Guard careers.

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 16:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912286
    VIRIN: 240108-G-DX668-1001
    Filename: DOD_110114183
    Length: 00:15:11
    Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US
    Hometown: ALAMEDA, CA, US

    USCG
    Leadership
    Pacific Area
    LDAC
    PACAREA
    LDF

