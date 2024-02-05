The Pacific Area Staff Leadership and Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) is pleased to introduce a new video series focusing on the Leadership Development Framework (LDF). The framework is a policy and training tool that communicates what the Coast Guard expects from its leaders as they progress through their careers. The 28 leadership competencies that create this framework represent the qualities the Coast Guard says make up an effective leader.
In this third installment, Cmdr. Mark Brown, executive officer of the Coast Guard Maritime Intelligence Fusion Center Pacific (MIFC PAC), shares his thoughts and insights on learning, leadership, and professional development as members progress throughout their Coast Guard careers.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 16:57
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|912286
|VIRIN:
|240108-G-DX668-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110114183
|Length:
|00:15:11
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Hometown:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Pacific Area staff Leadership Development Framework video series, Episode 3, by CPO Matthew Masaschi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
