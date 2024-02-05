Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why Lauren Proehl Serves as an Army Civilian

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Sarah Patterson  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Lauren’s favorite thing about being an U.S. Army Civilian is getting to work alongside our nation’s Soldiers! Are you interested in serving as a Civilian alongside Soldiers? Attend the BEYA career fair, February 16-17, for on-the-spot hiring opportunities. Pre-register with U.S. Army Materiel Command, here ➡️: https://tinyurl.com/ynb3qabt and register for BEYA, here ➡️: https://s4.goeshow.com/ccgroup/beyastem/2024/register.cfm?fbclid=IwAR2MBcnyCO4DDCqNoywEGDFidFr0Px7icVNrGvPf49TDg0NiL_cCbvFM0p0

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 16:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912285
    VIRIN: 240129-A-IK992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110114136
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why Lauren Proehl Serves as an Army Civilian, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BEYA
    Hiring
    Army Civilian

