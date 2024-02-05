Why Lauren Proehl Serves as an Army Civilian

Lauren’s favorite thing about being an U.S. Army Civilian is getting to work alongside our nation’s Soldiers! Are you interested in serving as a Civilian alongside Soldiers? Attend the BEYA career fair, February 16-17, for on-the-spot hiring opportunities. Pre-register with U.S. Army Materiel Command, here ➡️: https://tinyurl.com/ynb3qabt and register for BEYA, here ➡️: https://s4.goeshow.com/ccgroup/beyastem/2024/register.cfm?fbclid=IwAR2MBcnyCO4DDCqNoywEGDFidFr0Px7icVNrGvPf49TDg0NiL_cCbvFM0p0
