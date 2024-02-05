Why Lauren Proehl Serves as an Army Civilian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lauren’s favorite thing about being an U.S. Army Civilian is getting to work alongside our nation’s Soldiers! Are you interested in serving as a Civilian alongside Soldiers? Attend the BEYA career fair, February 16-17, for on-the-spot hiring opportunities. Pre-register with U.S. Army Materiel Command, here ➡️: https://tinyurl.com/ynb3qabt and register for BEYA, here ➡️: https://s4.goeshow.com/ccgroup/beyastem/2024/register.cfm?fbclid=IwAR2MBcnyCO4DDCqNoywEGDFidFr0Px7icVNrGvPf49TDg0NiL_cCbvFM0p0