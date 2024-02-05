Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Id Umts Hold Lsco Readiness Exercise

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Unit ministry teams from the 25th Infantry Division, 8th Theatre Sustainment Command and 11th Airborne Division came together to participate in a 25th Inf. Div. led field training exercise, at East Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2024. The exercise allowed chaplains and religious affairs specialists to train on both job-related and basic Soldier skills while demonstrating their ability to operate during large scale combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 18:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 912284
    VIRIN: 240201-A-PF227-2002
    Filename: DOD_110114123
    Length: 00:08:23
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    25th Infantry Division
    Chaplains
    11th Airborne Division
    Unit Ministry Teams
    Religious Affairs Specialist
    LSCO
    8th Theatre Sustainment Command

