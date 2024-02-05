25th Id Umts Hold Lsco Readiness Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Unit ministry teams from the 25th Infantry Division, 8th Theatre Sustainment Command and 11th Airborne Division came together to participate in a 25th Inf. Div. led field training exercise, at East Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2024. The exercise allowed chaplains and religious affairs specialists to train on both job-related and basic Soldier skills while demonstrating their ability to operate during large scale combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)