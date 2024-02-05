25th Id Umts Hold Lsco Readiness Exercise

Unit ministry teams from the 25th Infantry Division, 8th Theatre Sustainment Command and 11th Airborne Division came together to participate in a 25th Inf. Div. led field training exercise, at East Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 1, 2024. The exercise allowed chaplains and religious affairs specialists to train on both job-related and basic Soldier skills while demonstrating their ability to operate during large scale combat operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jared Simmons)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 18:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|912284
|VIRIN:
|240201-A-PF227-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110114123
|Length:
|00:08:23
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
