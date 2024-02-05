129th Rescue Wing - Year in Review 2023

Located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, the U. S. Air Force 129th Rescue Wing based at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Califorinia's mission is to train and prepare to perform its wartime mission of combat search and rescue anywhere in the world. The 129th also performs a wide variety of civilian search and rescue missions, including distressed person aboard ships, lost or injured hikers and medical evacuations.
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 16:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|912280
|VIRIN:
|240123-Z-F3881-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110114009
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
