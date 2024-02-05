Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    129th Rescue Wing - Year in Review 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    129th Rescue Wing

    Located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, the U. S. Air Force 129th Rescue Wing based at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Califorinia's mission is to train and prepare to perform its wartime mission of combat search and rescue anywhere in the world. The 129th also performs a wide variety of civilian search and rescue missions, including distressed person aboard ships, lost or injured hikers and medical evacuations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 16:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 912280
    VIRIN: 240123-Z-F3881-1001
    Filename: DOD_110114009
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    129th Rescue Wing
    Year in Review video 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT