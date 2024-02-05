B Roll: Bison Company infantryman conduct cold weather integration training in Bethel, Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Description: Approximately 30 Alaska Army National Guard Infantryman assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment consolidated in Bethel, Alaska for February drill weekend to conduct cold weather integration training Feb. 3-4, 2024. The Soldiers trained across the Bethel landscape of frozen tundra with windchills reaching -30 degrees Fahrenheit. They utilized their cold weather equipment and vehicles to enhance their ability to traverse and fight in Alaska's harsh winter environment.