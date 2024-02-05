Description: Approximately 30 Alaska Army National Guard Infantryman assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment consolidated in Bethel, Alaska for February drill weekend to conduct cold weather integration training Feb. 3-4, 2024. The Soldiers trained across the Bethel landscape of frozen tundra with windchills reaching -30 degrees Fahrenheit. They utilized their cold weather equipment and vehicles to enhance their ability to traverse and fight in Alaska's harsh winter environment.
|02.03.2024
|02.06.2024 15:23
|B-Roll
|912277
|240203-Z-SR689-1003
|DOD_110113963
|00:05:06
|BETHEL, AK, US
This work, B Roll: Bison Company infantryman conduct cold weather integration training in Bethel, Alaska, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS
