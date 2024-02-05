Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912276" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Former NBA basketball player Adonal Foyle talks with Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, Feb. 3, 2024, during the Golden State Warriors Hoops for Troop chalk talk event at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. Foyle spoke about his journey to the NBA, the importance of Black History Month, and challenges he faced as a professional athlete. He also spoke about resiliency and pushing through the mental and physical aspects of an injury to regain mobility and confidence. Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative by the NBA to honor America’s service members, veterans and military families. Shot at 4K 60fps and compressed to 1920x1080 at 60fps. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)