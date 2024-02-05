Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golden State Warriors hold Hoops for Troops event at 129th Rescue Wing

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman 

    129th Rescue Wing

    Former NBA basketball player Adonal Foyle talks with Airmen from the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing, Feb. 3, 2024, during the Golden State Warriors Hoops for Troop chalk talk event at Moffett Air National Guard Base near Mountain View, California. Foyle spoke about his journey to the NBA, the importance of Black History Month, and challenges he faced as a professional athlete. He also spoke about resiliency and pushing through the mental and physical aspects of an injury to regain mobility and confidence. Hoops for Troops is a year-round initiative by the NBA to honor America’s service members, veterans and military families. Shot at 4K 60fps and compressed to 1920x1080 at 60fps. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Crystal Housman)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2024 15:50
    Location: MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, US

