AKNG Infantryman reflects on cold weather integration training in Bethel, Alaska

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/912272" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soundbite: Alaska Army National Guard Spc. Luke Barnes, an infantryman with Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment.



Description: Alaska Army National Guard Infantryman assigned to Bison Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment consolidated in Bethel, Alaska for February drill weekend to conduct cold weather integration training Feb. 3-4, 2024. The Soldiers trained across the Bethel landscape of frozen tundra to enhance their ability to fight in an arctic environment and properly use their cold weather equipment in harsh conditions.